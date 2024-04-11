13 Prospects Attending 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Tuesday that 13 prospects will be in attendance for the 2024 NFL Draft later this month in Detroit.

The 2024 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, April 25, which will consist of round one.

After that, the draft continues Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 27 with Rounds 4-7.

Name College Position Terrion Arnold Alabama Cornerback Jayden Daniels LSU Quarterback Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Wide receiver J.C. Latham Alabama Offensive tackle Laiatu Latu UCLA Edge rusher Drake Maye North Carolina Quarterback Quinyon Mitchell Toledo Cornerback Malik Nabers LSU Wide receiver Rome Odunze Washington Wide receiver Darius Robinson Missouri Edge rusher Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Wide receiver Dallas Turner Alabama Edge rusher Caleb Williams USC Quarterback