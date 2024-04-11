13 Prospects Attending 2024 NFL Draft

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced Tuesday that 13 prospects will be in attendance for the 2024 NFL Draft later this month in Detroit. 

2024 NFL Draft

 

The 2024 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, April 25, which will consist of round one.

After that, the draft continues Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.

The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 27 with Rounds 4-7.

Name College Position
Terrion Arnold Alabama Cornerback
Jayden Daniels LSU Quarterback
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State Wide receiver
J.C. Latham Alabama Offensive tackle
Laiatu Latu UCLA Edge rusher
Drake Maye North Carolina Quarterback
Quinyon Mitchell Toledo Cornerback
Malik Nabers LSU Wide receiver
Rome Odunze Washington Wide receiver
Darius Robinson Missouri Edge rusher
Brian Thomas Jr. LSU Wide receiver
Dallas Turner Alabama Edge rusher
Caleb Williams USC Quarterback

