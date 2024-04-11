13 Prospects Attending 2024 NFL Draft

The NFL announced Tuesday that 13 prospects will be in attendance for the 2024 NFL Draft later this month in Detroit.
The 2024 NFL Draft starts at 7:00 PM EST on Thursday, April 25, which will consist of round one.
After that, the draft continues Friday, April 26 at 7:00 PM EST for Rounds 2-3.
The event wraps up 12:00 PM EST on Saturday, April 27 with Rounds 4-7.
|Name
|College
|Position
|Terrion Arnold
|Alabama
|Cornerback
|Jayden Daniels
|LSU
|Quarterback
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Ohio State
|Wide receiver
|J.C. Latham
|Alabama
|Offensive tackle
|Laiatu Latu
|UCLA
|Edge rusher
|Drake Maye
|North Carolina
|Quarterback
|Quinyon Mitchell
|Toledo
|Cornerback
|Malik Nabers
|LSU
|Wide receiver
|Rome Odunze
|Washington
|Wide receiver
|Darius Robinson
|Missouri
|Edge rusher
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|LSU
|Wide receiver
|Dallas Turner
|Alabama
|Edge rusher
|Caleb Williams
|USC
|Quarterback
