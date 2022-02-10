The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially elected five modern-era candidates to be part of the 2022 Hall of Fame class on Thursday.

The new members include:

LeRoy Butler , S – 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2018-2022)

Sam Mills , LB – 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2016, 2019-2022)

Bryant Young , DT – 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 3 – 2020-22)

Richard Seymour, DE-DT – 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders | (Times as a Semifinalist: 5 – 2018-2022)

Tony Boselli, T – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve) | (Times as a Semifinalist: 7 – 2016-2022)

These players join ref Art McNally, coach Dick Vermeil, and senior Cliff Branch as part of the 2021 Hall of Fame Class.