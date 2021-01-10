2021 NFL Scouting Combine In Doubt

According to Adam Schefter, the status of the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine is in doubt.

The league is still working through the complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to what’s been an annual event in Indianapolis since 1987. The entire league gathers in late February to conduct interviews and gather workout data on prospects while also networking and conducting other league business after hours in the city’s bars and steakhouses.

Obviously the current environment presents challenges to the business as usual model. The league is considering having the Combine in a reduced form at the normal time, pushing it back to April, or replacing it with regional combines, per Schefter.

He adds any sort of delay to the Combine could also impact other events on the league calendar, however, like the start of free agency and the draft.

Indianapolis is also hosting the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from March 14 to April 5, which creates more logistical challenges for any kind of delay.

Tony Pauline reports the NFL’s chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills is recommending the Combine be canceled altogether.

Schefter says the NFL plans to decide in the next week how to proceed. The only thing that is certain is that the Combine will look different than it has in years past.

We’ll have more on the 2021 NFL Scouting Combine as the news is available.