Report: League Execs Convinced Browns Will Trade Down From No. 6 Overall

The Browns have reportedly been among the teams most interested in trading down out of the top-10 in the upcoming draft this week.

Cleveland is in a multi-year rebuild and GM Andrew Berry has openly talked about wanting to trade back in the first round to add extra picks like he did last year.

According to Jason La Canfora, numerous different people around the league are convinced the Browns are “as motivated as anyone” to move down because of the lack of blue-chip talent and depth at premium positions.

“They are bailing out of six,” one GM said told Canfora. “They aren’t making that pick.”

The Cowboys have been named as a team who might look to move up, as they currently hold picks No. 12 and 20 in the first round. It was reported that they might be looking to move above the Giants’ second pick at No. 10 overall for a player both teams are coveting.

Cleveland moved down from No. 3 to No. 6 in the biggest draft day move last year, and one longtime Browns front office exec said trading down is a “natural instinct” for the organization.

“Trading down is a natural instinct for that group, and this draft lends itself even more to that notion.”

Canfora believes it would make sense for the Browns to trade back into the 11-17 range to select a tackle or guard while adding draft capital for next year’s class, which is considered much better as of now.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.