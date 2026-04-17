Cardinals & Browns Looking To Trade Down In First Round

Jordan Reid of ESPN, citing sources, reports that the Cardinals and Browns are two teams that want to move back in the top 10 picks of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona is poised to pick at No. 3 overall, while Cleveland selects at No. 6.

ESPN’s Matt Miller also heard from a general manager that there could be two trades in the top 10 picks, with the Cowboys at No. 12 and the Jets at No. 16 being two teams that could move up.

Miller could see there being as many as eight trades in the first round, reporting that teams he’s spoken to expect activity because there are “so few blue-chip-caliber prospects.” Reid writes that he expects five trades in the first round.

This aligns with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reporting earlier this week that several teams in the top ten draft picks are looking to move down in the first round. He also listed the Cardinals and Browns, along with the Titans, Giants, and Commanders as teams that would like to drop down in the order in exchange for more picks.

Breer mentions there has been some buzz about the Cowboys, who have two first-round picks at No. 12 and No. 20, trying to move up for a big-time playmaker on defense.

The Cardinals have come up as a trade-down team because the talent at No. 3, specifically at offensive line, doesn’t neatly align with their needs.

The Browns are in a multi-year rebuild and GM Andrew Berry has openly talked about wanting to trade back in the first round to add extra picks like he did last year.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.