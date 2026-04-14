Cowboys Looking To Leapfrog Giants For Coveted Player?

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys have persistently come up in conversations with sources as a team to watch in a trade-up scenario.

Schultz goes on to say that several teams have told him they think Dallas specifically wants to get ahead of the Giants for a player that both teams are coveting, as long as the price makes sense.

The first player who comes to mind is Ohio State LB Sonny Styles, who has been heavily linked to the Giants and is viewed as one of the best prospects in this class.

He’s also had multiple touchpoints with the Cowboys, per our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, who have a massive need at linebacker.

However, some other targets could include Ohio State S Caleb Downs, Ohio State LB Arvell Reese if he slides a bit, or even Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love.

The Cowboys have the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round, as well as eight total selections. The Giants are picking No. 5 overall.

Both the Cardinals and Titans at No. 3 and No. 4 have come up as teams that would like to move down, along with the Giants for that matter.

Styles, 21, was a former five-star prospect in the 2022 class. He committed to Ohio State and was named second-team All-Big 10 in 2024 and first-team All-American in 2025.

Throughout his four-year career at Ohio State, Styles appeared in 53 games for Ohio State and recorded 131 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, nine passes defended and an interception.

We’ll have more on potential trades ahead of the draft as the news is available.