Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy Might Need Second Knee Surgery

Teams around the league have expressed concerns regarding CB Jermod McCoy’s knee longevity, which could make him drop out of the first round despite being one of the more talented corners in the draft.

McCoy missed the entire 2025 season with a torn ACL, but NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero notes the ACL is fine and isn’t what is giving doctors some pause.

Instead, Pelissero mentions the concern is more with a bone plug used to repair a cartilage defect in his knee. Some team doctors, per Pelissero, think McCoy might need another surgery to replace the bone plug, which would be an extensive recovery.

According to Pelissero, McCoy feels healthy and is expecting to get himself ready for his Week 1, but doctors around the league might not agree.

McCoy, 20, was a three-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class out of Whitehouse, Texas. He committed to Oregon State and transferred to Tennessee after one season.

In his collegiate career, McCoy appeared in 25 games over two seasons at Oregon State and Tennessee and recorded 75 total tackles, one tackle for loss, six interceptions, 16 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

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