Latest NFC Draft Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- Defensive end is a spot to watch for the Bears in the first round, with a few players available who fit their prototype. Offensive tackle is a need too given the uncertain future of LT Ozzy Trapilo. (Albert Breer)
Lions
- Tackle and edge rusher, in that order, seem to be the priorities for the Lions at No. 17 in the first round. (Albert Breer)
Packers
- Despite the Micah Parsons trade, the Packers could still be looking at drafting an edge rusher with their first pick this year at No. 52 overall in the second round. (Albert Breer)
Vikings
- Oregon S Dillon Thieneman has been a popular mock draft selection for the Vikings, who might be losing longtime S Harrison Smith to retirement. One longtime NFL personnel executive told Jason La Canfora that’s a natural fit: “I buy it. Sometimes it just is what it is.”
- Thieneman and Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq have been linked the most to the Vikings at No. 18. While defensive tackle is a need, the talent doesn’t seem to match the board. Receiver and center will also likely be addressed on Day 2. (Albert Breer)
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