Latest On Potential Kyle Pitts Trade

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts has been in trade rumors this offseason after being franchised, but he has since signed the tag and attended the start of the offseason program.

Atlanta GM Ian Cunningham said “It’s my job as the general manager to do what’s best for the organization,” at league meetings, despite expressing excitement for the former first-round pick.

Per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Cunningham recently reiterated those thoughts, when asked about Pitts being traded, saying, “For all the players, we’re going to listen. That’s our job. That doesn’t mean that that’s going to happen. People call, we’ll listen.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter listed Pitts as a trade candidate to monitor going into the draft. He also brought up Cunningham’s comments signaling he was willing to listen to trade offers at the owners meetings this month.

Pitts, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

Atlanta then franchised Pitts for the 2026 season at a sum of $15.045 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pitts as the news is available.