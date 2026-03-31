Falcons GM On Potential Kyle Pitts Trade: It’s My Job To Listen & Do What’s Best For Team

Earlier this month, it was reported the Falcons could listen to trade offers for TE Kyle Pitts after using the franchise tag on him.

Speaking at the league meetings, new Falcons GM Ian Cunningham talked about Pitts. While he had great things to say, he’s going to field calls for the former first-round pick and “do what’s best for the organization.”

“It’s my job as the general manager to do what’s best for the organization,” Cunningham said, via Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “Kyle is a great player. We’ve seen his skill set. Also, it’s my job to listen. We’re excited to have Kyle. We’re excited for his future.”

It’s worth noting Atlanta only has five draft picks this year, and trading Pitts could be a way to add more draft capital this class.

Pitts, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

Atlanta then franchised Pitts for the 2026 season at a sum of $15.045 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pitts as the news is available.