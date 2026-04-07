Kyle Pitts Signing Franchise Tag & Attending Offseason Workouts

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is signing the franchise tag and attending the team’s offseason program that begins today.

Rapoport mentions the two sides can still negotiate a long-term deal, but for now he’s locked in on the fully guaranteed $15.045 million for 2026. They will have until July 15th to work out a deal or Pitts will play the year on the tag, per Rapoport.

At the league meetings, Falcons GM Ian Cunningham said it’s his job to listen to trade offers and do what’s best for the organization, but expressed excitement about Pitts’ future.

Pitts, 25, was a two-year starter at Florida and a first-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore and junior. He won the John Mackey Award for the best tight end in the country before the Falcons drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $32,910,494 contract with the Falcons that includes a $21,294,905 signing bonus. The Falcons picked up a fifth-year option worth $10,878,000 for 2025.

Atlanta then franchised Pitts for the 2026 season at a sum of $15.045 million fully guaranteed.

In 2025, Pitts appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and caught 88 passes for 928 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Pitts as the news is available.