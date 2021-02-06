The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class was announced Saturday night as part of the NFL Honors award show.

Here’s the full class:

Alan Faneca , G – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals | (Times as a Semifinalist: 6 – 2016-2021)

Calvin Johnson , WR – 2007-2015 Detroit Lions | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)

Charles Woodson , CB/S – 1998-2005, 2013-15 Oakland Raiders, 2006-2012 Green Bay Packers | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)

John Lynch , FS – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos | (Times as a Semifinalist: 9 – 2013-2021)

Peyton Manning, QB – 1998-2011 Indianapolis Colts (injured reserved 2011), 2012-15 Denver Broncos | (Times as a Semifinalist: 1 – 2021)

There were also three nominees inducted by the Hall of Fame’s Coach, Contributor and Senior Committees including: former Raiders HC Tom Flores, former Steelers scout Bill Nunn and Cowboys WR Drew Pearson.