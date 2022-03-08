2022 Free Agent Fits: Tomlinson, Gronkowski, Calais Campbell, Reed, De’Vondre Campbell

We’re breaking down some potential fits for our top pending 2022 NFL free agents with the start of the league year and free agency coming up soon on March 17. Using our Top 2022 NFL Free Agents list, we’re examining the possible landing spots for the top 50 or so players who are expected to be available this offseason.

This is based both on reported interest by particular teams and by connecting the dots between team needs, coaching staff connections, scheme fits and available players.

Keep an eye out this week for the rest of our Free Agent Fits series!

Laken Tomlinson 49ers G

Best Fit: Panthers

Tomlinson has been outstanding the past two seasons and has been a key part of San Francisco’s offensive line. He’s becoming a free agent at a good time and will probably double his average salary from the last deal he signed ($5.5 million a year). If the 49ers don’t want to overextend to keep a guard, there are plenty of other teams preparing to get into a bidding war. The Panthers’ outlook for 2022 isn’t as good, but if they’re going to write a big check, Tomlinson — a former Duke grad — could definitely find going back east appealing.

Rob Gronkowski Buccaneers TE

Best Fit: Bills

Gronkowski only came out of retirement to play with Tom Brady, so it’s not clear if he’d continue now that Brady is retiring. He hasn’t completely ruled it out though. A return to the Buccaneers is also on the table but the Bills have also reportedly had an interest in bringing him in for a little while now. He grew up nearby in Amherst, and if he can’t play with Brady, it’s hard to do much better than Josh Allen.

Calais Campbell Ravens DL

Best Fit: Ravens

After mulling retirement, it appears Campbell has decided to play a 15th season. He’s set to turn 36 in September and probably shouldn’t be counted on as a full-time player but he still has enough juice to be a contributor to a contending team. Teams like the Packers, Chargers and Bengals would fit that mold, but so does Baltimore if everyone is healthy.

D.J. Reed Seahawks CB

Best Fit: Seahawks

Reed is short, not overwhelmingly athletic compared to some of his peers and lacks pedigree as a former fifth-round pick on his second team. But he’s a competitive son of a gun and was by far Seattle’s best corner last season. For their sake, hopefully other teams continue to overlook Reed and they can bring him back on what is still a solid deal.

De’Vondre Campbell Packers LB

Best Fit: Cowboys

After turning in the best season by a Packers linebacker since probably Clay Matthews, Campbell is going to be a high priority for the Packers with the situations for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams addressed for now. The question then becomes if they have enough money, as Campbell is undoubtedly looking to turn his All-Pro bid in 2021 into a lucrative multi-year deal after settling for one-year, prove-it pacts the past two seasons.

If he shakes free, it’s worth keeping an eye on the Cowboys. Campbell would be reunited with DC Dan Quinn, who was his head coach in Atlanta and has shown a proclivity for former players. Dallas doesn’t have a ton of cap space but they’re set to lose Leighton Vander Esch as a free agent and might need to play Micah Parsons more as an edge rusher.