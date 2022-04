2022 NFL Offseason Workout Dates For All 32 Teams

The NFL released the Offseason Workout Program calendar on Friday, which shows the start dates for each team’s offseason workouts over the next two months.

ARIZONA

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-25, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

ATLANTA

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BALTIMORE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

BUFFALO

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CAROLINA

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CHICAGO

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

CINCINNATI

First Day: May 2

OTA Offseason Workouts: June 6-7, June 9, June 14-16

CLEVELAND

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

DALLAS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-25, June 1-2, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

DENVER

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

DETROIT

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

GREEN BAY

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 13-14, June 16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

HOUSTON

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

INDIANAPOLIS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, June 1-3, June 13-16

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

JACKSONVILLE

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 26-28

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

KANSAS CITY

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 25-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

LAS VEGAS

First Day: April 11

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

LA CHARGERS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-15

LA RAMS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

MIAMI

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-20

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, June 6-7, June 9-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 1-2

MINNESOTA

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NEW ENGLAND

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, June 1-3, June 13-14, June 16-17

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NEW ORLEANS

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 25-27

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

NY GIANTS

First Day: April 4

Voluntary Minicamp: April 19-21

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 16-17, May 19, May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

NY JETS

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 7-10

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

PHILADELPHIA

First Day: April 25

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 31, June 2-3, June 6-8

PITTSBURGH

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 24-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

SAN FRANCISCO

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 1, June 3, June 6-7, June 9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

SEATTLE

First Day: April 19

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23, May 25-26, May 31, June 2-3, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

TAMPA BAY

First Day: April 11

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 17-19, May 24-26, May 31-June 3

Mandatory Minicamp: June 7-9

TENNESSEE

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-24, May 26, May 31-June 2, June 6-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16

WASHINGTON

First Day: April 18

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 23-26, May 31-June 2, June 6-8

Mandatory Minicamp: June 14-16