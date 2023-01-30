2023 Franchise & Transition Tag Totals

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the NFL informed teams of the 2023 Franchise Tag totals by position on Monday.

This comes after the league announced that the 2023 salary cap will be $224.8 million per team, which is up around $16 million from last year.

Here’s out Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents List in case you want to take a look at the best available players this offseason.

Franchise Tags:

QB: $32,416,000

RB: $10,091,000

WR: $19,743,000

TE: $11,345,000

OL: $18,244,000

DE: $19,727,000

DT: $18,937,000

LB: $20,926,000

CB: $18,140,000

S: $14,460,000

K/P: $5,393,000

There are exclusive franchise tags and non-exclusive franchise tags for teams to use.

The exclusive one prevents teams from negotiating with players, but comes at a higher salary while the non-exclusive tag leaves the door open for teams to negotiate with a franchise, but they would have to part with multiple first-round picks to sign him away a team.

Transition Tags:

QB: $29,504,000

RB: $8,429,000

WR: $17,991,000

TE: $9,716,000

OL: $16,660,000

DE: $17,452,000

DT: $16,068,000

LB: $17,478,000

CB: $15,791,000

S: $11,867,000

K/P: $4,869,000

Transactions tags are similar to restricted free agent tags, as they allow tagged players to test free agency and receive offers from other teams. However, the team that used the transition tag on the player has the right to match an offer they receive from another team.