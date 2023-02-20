2023 Team Needs: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Thanks for checking out our 2023 Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for what each team will look to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.

A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $224.8 million. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.

Compensatory picks are from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks awarded through the NFL’s minority hiring incentive program have also been accounted for.

A note on the draft order: because the Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for tampering, the slotting for the picks afterward has been impacted. For instance, the Steelers have the first pick in the second round from the Bears which normally would be No. 33 overall. Instead, it’s No. 32. Keep that in mind for every pick after No. 20.

Bengals

Projected Cap Space: $33,048,387

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 28)

2nd (No. 60)

3rd (No. 92)

4th (No. 131)

5th (No. 165)

6th (No. 206)

7th (No. 248)

Notable Free Agents: S Jessie Bates, S Vonn Bell, LB Germaine Pratt, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Eli Apple, RB Samaje Perine, TE Drew Sample

Biggest Needs:

1 – Tackle

Cincinnati’s in terrific shape without many glaring needs for the 2023 season, assuming they’re able to bring back Bell at safety and avoid needing to replace two starters on the back end. The exception is at tackle, where a torn ACL to end a disappointing season likely means RT La’el Collins won’t be back for a second year with the Bengals. That opens up a starting slot that Cincinnati will need to fill as they continue to shore up the protection for QB Joe Burrow. Down the line, they also might need a replacement on the left side for OT Jonah Williams, who is entering a contract year in 2023. Perhaps that’s former second-round OL Jackson Carman, who seemed to make some progress when pressed into duty this season when Williams was hurt. But the Bengals have the time and resources to hedge their bets here.

2 – Tight End

Even if the Bengals bring back Hurst, who seems like he’ll be highly motivated to stay in Cincinnati after it was the best fit of his career so far, Cincinnati will need to augment the position further. They’re scheduled to lose Sample to free agency as well. Expect to see this position for the Bengals often in mock drafts this offseason, especially given their historical willingness to spend high draft capital on the position.

3 – Linebacker

Pratt is one of the few starters not under contract for 2023 and he didn’t sound optimistic about the chances of being back in Cincinnati. Bengals LB Logan Wilson is also entering the final year of his deal in 2023, though he seems like a much stronger candidate for an extension. Cincinnati has some young players they’ve been developing but this is an area they’ll likely have to look hard at making an addition this offseason.

Browns

Projected Cap Space: -$15,282,171

Draft Picks: 8

2nd (No. 42)

3rd (No. 98, comp)

4th (No. 111)

4th (No. 126, from MIN)

5th (No. 142, from LAR)

5th (No. 144)

6th (No. 190)

7th (No. 231)

Notable Free Agents: DE Jadeveon Clowney, QB Jacoby Brissett, RB Kareem Hunt, LB Anthony Walker, C Ethan Pocic, S Ronnie Harrison, CB Greedy Williams, LB Sione Takitaki, DE Chase Winovich, OT Chris Hubbard, LB Deion Jones, DT Taven Bryan, RB D’Ernest Johnson

Biggest Needs:

1 – Defensive End

It’s odd to list this as the Browns’ biggest need considering they have a potential DPOY-caliber pass rusher in Myles Garrett. But Cleveland has struggled to nail down a suitable bookend for Garrett who can make opponents pay for all the attention they throw the former No. 1 pick’s way. Clowney seems to have burned his bridges with the Browns and it’s not like the team can’t find an upgrade over what he gave them in 2022 anyway. The Browns don’t have a first-round pick and they’re currently in the red for cap space, but it’s a deep class of edge rushing prospects and they can free up gobs of space if they restructure QB Deshaun Watson.

2 – Defensive Tackle

The Browns haven’t put a high priority on defensive tackles over the past few years, and the players they have brought in have been of the smaller, quicker variety. New DC Jim Schwartz will likely change both of those things, and the Browns could almost entirely remake this position group. That would also have the added benefit of taking pressure off Garrett, as well as helping a secondary that the Browns have invested a lot of resources into, but haven’t quite yet seen the results they’d hoped.

3 – Linebacker

Defense, defense, defense. The Browns could use a center if they don’t re-sign Pocic and a running back to replenish their depth if Hunt and Johnson walk as expected. But most of the major pieces on that side of the ball are already in place. So the defense will get extra attention with linebacker also a position of need. There are a number of pending free agents who will need to be replaced, like Walker, Takitaki and Jones. And the Browns need insurance in case young LBs Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips don’t take a step forward in their development.

Ravens

Projected Cap Space: $22,462,063

Draft Picks: 5

1st (No. 22)

3rd (No. 86)

4th (No. 124)

5th (No. 159)

6th (No. 199)

Notable Free Agents: QB Lamar Jackson, CB Marcus Peters, G Ben Powers, OLB Justin Houston, OLB Jason Pierre-Paul, RB Kenyan Drake, WR Sammy Watkins, WR Demarcus Robinson, OT Ja’Wuan James, QB Tyler Huntley (RFA)

Biggest Needs:

1 – Wide receiver

The Ravens were thin at receiver last year and injuries only exposed them further. With new OC Todd Monken expected to flesh out the passing attack far more than his predecessor Greg Roman, Baltimore will likely need to make multiple additions here. Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay have each flashed in the past — Bateman as a potential high-end player and Duvernay as a dangerous slot/gadget type. The arrival of Monken could bring more out of their respective games. The Ravens still need another starting player and better overall depth.

2 – Cornerback

With Peters set to be a free agent, the Ravens could be in need of a new No. 2 corner. Even if they bring Peters back, which is a big question mark considering he’s 30 years old and the Ravens won’t have much financial flexibility this offseason with the expected QB franchise tag for Jackson, they need some more young blood in the pipeline. They’ve spent mid-round picks the past few seasons that haven’t fully panned out yet.

3 – Guard

Powers, who started at left guard, is a free agent. On the right side, Kevin Zeitler is a potential cap casualty even though he’s still playing at a high level. He’s also turning 33 this offseason, so it wouldn’t hurt for Baltimore to start thinking about the future. They have a few options in-house, including jack-of-all-trades Patrick Mekari and 2021 third-rounder Ben Cleveland. Offensive line isn’t a position you want to be thin at, however.

Steelers

Projected Cap Space: -$4,212,195

Draft Picks: 7

1st (No. 17)

2nd (No. 32, from CHI)

2nd (No. 49)

3rd (No. 80)

4th (No. 120)

7th (No. 236)

7th (No. 243, from MIN)

Notable Free Agents: DT Larry Ogunjobi, CB Cameron Sutton, LB Devin Bush, S Terrell Edmunds, DB Damontae Kazee, DL Chris Wormley, DL Tyson Alualu, LB Robert Spillane, QB Mason Rudolph, OLB Malik Reed

Biggest Needs:

1 – Cornerback

Pittsburgh might need to completely revamp their cornerback group. Sutton is a pending free agent and the Steelers might not be able to keep him as affordably as they were last time. Starting CBs Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace have cuttable contracts and didn’t play well enough to clinch a spot in the lineup in 2023. Wallace has a better case to stay than Witherspoon but both would save $4 million if cut. No matter what, the Steelers could use an infusion of talent to this position.

2 – Linebacker

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Bush hasn’t solidified the inside linebacker position like the Steelers hoped he would. With Spillane also set to be a free agent and veteran LB Myles Jack a potential cap cut, the situation at linebacker remains unsteady. The team could stand to add both a veteran and a rookie here as they try again to fix the position.

3 – Interior DL

In addition to a number of pending free agents like Ogunjobi, Wormley and Alualu, the Steelers also should start thinking about an eventual successor to Cameron Heyward. He was as good as ever in 2022 but will be 34 in May. He also has just two years left on his contract. In addition, the level of production the Steelers got from their defensive line left something to be desired at times last season.