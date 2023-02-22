2023 Team Needs: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Thanks for checking out our 2023 Team Needs previews. Consider this a primer for what each team will look to accomplish this offseason and the resources they have to work with.

A couple of notes. Cap space projections are from Over The Cap and based on a salary cap of $224.8 million. It’s also using OTC’s effective cap space, which takes into account what teams have to budget to sign their rookies and fill out the offseason 51-man roster.

Compensatory picks are from OTC’s projections, which are historically the most accurate in the industry. Their methodology is outlined here. The comp picks awarded through the NFL’s minority hiring incentive program have also been accounted for.

A note on the draft order: because the Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick for tampering, the slotting for the picks afterward has been impacted. For instance, the Steelers have the first pick in the second round from the Bears which normally would be No. 33 overall. Instead, it’s No. 32. Keep that in mind for every pick after No. 20.

Commanders

Projected Cap Space: $4,821,441

Draft Picks: 8

1st (No. 16)

2nd (No. 47)

3rd (No. 97, comp)

4th (No. 118)

5th (No. 152)

6th (No. 193)

6th (No. 215, comp)

7th (No. 235)

Notable Free Agents: DT Daron Payne, QB Taylor Heinicke, LB Cole Holcomb, DE Efe Obada, C Wes Schweitzer, S Jeremy Reaves (RFA), G Trai Turner, LB Jon Bostic, LB David Mayo, OL Tyler Larsen

Biggest Needs:

1 – Offensive line

Should quarterback be No. 1 here? Arguably, but part of this exercise is predicting what teams will do, not necessarily what they should do. And Washington has given several indications they’d be content right now going into 2023 with former fifth-round QB Sam Howell and another veteran, perhaps even Heinicke. Improving the rest of the roster with the cap space saved from releasing QB Carson Wentz seems to be their top priority, and that will start on the offensive line. The team likely will completely overhaul their starting interior trio after injuries and underperformance hit the unit. If they move RT Samuel Cosmi inside as a part of the makeover, that makes right tackle a need. They’ll have some money to spend but most of it seems to be earmarked toward a potential franchise tag for Payne, which might factor into they’re thinking at quarterback as well.

2 – Linebacker

Holcomb is a pending free agent and former first-round LB Jamin Davis is still trying to find his groove. Even if Holcomb comes back, a steadier veteran presence could be needed here, and a mid-round pick or two to fortify the depth would make sense. One name to keep an eye on is Panthers LB Shaq Thompson, who’s a potential cap cut and has a ton of connections to the current coaching staff and front office, including HC Ron Rivera and exec Marty Hurney.

3 – Cornerback

The Commanders are in decent shape here with a young guy they like in Benjamin St-Juste and a solid veteran in Kendall Fuller who is an extension candidate. But the depth is thin and they’ve been trying to figure out slot corner for a while. They have some safeties who have done well at nickel but that still leaves a fifth defensive back spot somewhere in the secondary that needs to be shored up.

Cowboys

Projected Cap Space: -$9,925,364

Draft Picks: 9

1st (No. 26)

2nd (No. 58)

3rd (No. 90)

4th (No. 129)

5th (No. 163)

5th (No. 170, comp)

5th (No. 176, comp)

6th (No. 212, comp)

7th (No. 246)

Notable Free Agents: RB Tony Pollard, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch, S Donovan Wilson, OL Connor McGovern, CB Anthony Brown, LB Anthony Barr, OT Jason Peters, DE Dante Fowler, WR Noah Brown, DT Johnathan Hankins, WR T.Y. Hilton, K Brett Maher, QB Cooper Rush

Biggest Needs:

1 – Secondary

Dallas has already had a taste of life without Brown, who’s a pending free agent, when he went down midseason with an injury and their No. 2 cornerback job across from Trevon Diggs turned into a revolving door. Some guys like fifth-round rookie DaRon Bland showed some compelling flashes but with slot corner Jourdan Lewis a potential cap cut and some other changes brewing at safety, the secondary overall needs an infusion of players to ensure it can continue to play at a high level.

2 – Tight end

Schultz got the franchise tag last offseason but it would be challenging for the Cowboys to give it to him again this offseason. So unless they’re willing to meet his contract demands, there’s a good chance he ends up signing elsewhere. Dallas has some young players they’ve been developing behind Schultz but they likely take advantage of a deep draft class and strong free agent group to add to the position.

3 – Left guard

The Cowboys drafted OL Tyler Smith in the first round last year as the eventual heir to LT Tyron Smith. The initial plan was to play left guard but he ended up pressed into action almost right away at left tackle as a rookie and he acquitted himself well, forcing the older Smith to the right side when he returned late in the season. Dallas needs to create cap space and cutting Smith would free up a substantial amount. But if he came back, one option would be to play left guard. More than likely, the Cowboys will be in the market for a new starter here after both McGovern and Peters, who split time at left guard in 2022, are set to be free agents.

Eagles

Projected Cap Space: $4,206,820

Draft Picks: 6

1st (No. 10, from NO)

1st (No. 30)

2nd (No. 62)

3rd (No. 94)

7th (No. 221, from HOU)

7th (No. 250)

Notable Free Agents: C Jason Kelce, DT Javon Hargrave, CB James Bradberry, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, LB T.J. Edwards, RB Miles Sanders, OT Andre Dillard, G Isaac Seumalo, LB Kyzir White, S Marcus Epps, DE Robert Quinn, DT Ndamukong Suh, WR Zach Pascal, DT Linval Joseph, QB Gardner Minshew, RB Boston Scott, P Brett Kern

Biggest Needs:

1 – Cornerback

Even if the Eagles had the cap space to re-sign Bradberry, the duo of him and CB Darius Slay would be on the older side for defensive backs. The Eagles will need to get younger and cheaper here as they enter the next phase of their roster-building and fortunately for them they have two first-round picks in a stacked cornerback class. There’s a reason you’ll see this position mocked to the Eagles a ton in the next few months.

2 – Defensive end

Eagles GM Howie Roseman has built two Super Bowl-caliber teams by placing an emphasis on premium positions on both sides of the ball, especially on the line of scrimmage. Although the Eagles are about to lose several interior defenders to free agency, they’ve drafted ahead and have young players like Jordan Davis and Milton Williams in position to take over. The next step for Roseman will be keeping the pipeline stocked at edge rusher, though filling out the rest of the rotation on the interior will also be important.

3 – Safety

Both of the Eagles’ starting safeties are set to be free agents, and while the indication is the team is going to put a high priority on re-signing Gardner-Johnson, that still leaves a hole at the other starting spot. I can see the Eagles trying hard to trade down and accumulate some extra picks to address this need and a few others while budgeting for QB Jalen Hurts’ imminent mega extension.

Giants

Projected Cap Space: $43,579,700

Draft Picks: 11

1st (No. 25)

2nd (No. 57)

3rd (No. 89)

3rd (No. 100, comp, from KC)

4th (No. 128)

5th (No. 162)

6th (No. 209, from KC)

6th (No. 218, comp)

7th (No. 242, from BAL)

7th (No. 245)

7th (No. 254, comp)

Notable Free Agents: QB Daniel Jones, RB Saquon Barkley, S Julian Love, WR Sterling Shepard, OLB Jihad Ward, WR Darius Slayton, CB Fabian Moreau, LB Landon Collins, LB Jarrad Davis, OL Nick Gates, LB Jaylon Smith, WR Richie James, DT Justin Ellis, OLB Oshane Ximines, P Jamie Gillan

Biggest Needs:

1 – Wide receiver

The situation with Jones and Barkley is the biggest decision the Giants have to make this offseason, but the stakes are defined. Jones will be back, either on a long-term deal or the tag. If the Giants don’t extend or tag Barkley, they’ll likely look to go much cheaper at the position, which wasn’t a major point of emphasis in Buffalo where GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll have their roots. With Jones back, the next step for the Giants is building the offense around him to see if they can be more productive after MacGyvering a functioning NFL offense out of spare parts in 2022. Getting dangerous receivers who can create after the catch and separate against any kind of coverage is imperative. The catch is it’s not a great year to need a receiver, with a limited free agent group, a shaky draft class compared to recent years. There’s a group of veterans who could be available via cap cut or trade but that group has its share of question marks too.

2 – Cornerback

The Giants’ defense improved as the season went along but the loss to the Eagles in the divisional round showed just how big the gap is. For DC Wink Martindale’s defense which is heavy on blitzes, New York needs more defensive backs who can hold up when asked to play man coverage. They’re in decent shape at safety and when healthy starting CB Adoree’ Jackson was a key player. They need another starter, maybe two, and more depth, however.

3 – Linebacker

The Giants ended up cutting two or three players who were expected to be starters for them in August, and the position was a revolving door all season. A lot of teams have started to shy away from using premium picks and tons of cap space on linebackers but it’s still an important position in Martindale’s defense. To take the next step, the Giants have to get way better here.