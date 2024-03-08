2024 NFL Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The NFL officially released the 2024 NFL compensatory picks on Friday for each team following the roster moves they made in 2023.

Here is the list of compensatory picks awarded for this year’s draft:

Round/Pick/Overall Selection/Team

Third-Round Comp Picks:

3 33-96 Jacksonville

3 34-97 Philadelphia

3 35-98 Los Angeles Rams

3 36-99 San Francisco

Fourth-Round Comp Picks:

4 33-132 San Francisco

4 34-133 Buffalo

4 25-134 Baltimore

Fifth-Round Comp Picks:

5 33-167 New Orleans

5 34-168 Green Bay

5 35-169 New Orleans

5 36-170 Philadelphia

5 37-171 Philadelphia

5 38-172 Kansas City

5 39-173 Dallas

5 40-174 New Orleans

5 41-175 San Francisco

Sixth-Round Comp Picks:

6 33-208 Cincinnati

6 34-209 Los Angeles Rams

6 24-210 Philadelphia

6 33-211 San Francisco

6 34-212 Jacksonville

6 35-213 Los Angeles Rams

6 36-214 Cincinnati

6 37-215 San Francisco

6 38-216 Dallas

6 39-217 Los Angeles Rams

6 40-218 New York Jets

6 41-219 Green Bay

6 42-220 Tampa Bay

Seventh-Round Comp Picks:

7 33-253 Los Angeles Chargers

7 33-254 Los Angeles Rams

7 34-255 Green Bay

7 35-256 New York Jets

7 36-257 New York Jets

In total, 34 compensatory picks were awarded this year.

Here’s a breakdown by team:

Team Total Los Angeles Rams 5 San Francisco 5 Philadelphia 4 New Orleans 3 Green Bay 3 New York Jets 3 Cincinnati 2 Jacksonville 2 Dallas 2 Kansas City 1 Baltimore 1 Buffalo 1 Tampa Bay 1 Los Angeles Chargers 1