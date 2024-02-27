2024 NFL Offseason Primer: Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams

Projected Cap Space: $36 million

Draft Picks: 11

1st (No. 19)

2nd (No. 52)

3rd (No. 83)

3rd (No. 100, comp)

5th (No. 153)

5th (No. 154, PIT)

5th (No. 177, comp)

6th (No. 191, DEN)

6th (No. 212, comp)

6th (No. 217, comp)

6th (No. 218, comp)

Top Three Needs

1 – Offensive Line

Rams HC Sean McVay is going on his eighth season in Los Angeles. His offense has morphed significantly a few times, whether it’s going from Jared Goff to Matthew Stafford at quarterback to different blocking schemes in the run game. But the consistent theme throughout McVay’s career has been that when he has a solid offensive line, he usually has a good offense. When the line is bad, so are the Rams.

That’s why the Rams need to continue sinking resources into their front five even though the unit as a whole was far better in 2023 than they were in 2022. There were fewer injuries and Steve Avila looks like a find in the second round to hold down one guard spot. Los Angeles hit big on a preseason trade for Dotson from the Steelers to solidify the other spot. But Dotson and potentially starting C Coleman Shelton are free agents, and the Rams could stand to add at either tackle spot as well with starting RT Rob Havenstein getting older.

Los Angeles’ bevy of mid-round picks could come in handy here to add depth, maybe even a starter if they get lucky. They also have more flexibility in free agency to add a starting guard to replace Dotson.

2 – Edge Rusher

Last year, it was Aaron Donald and the Island of Misfit Toys for the Rams on defense. But by the end of the year, Los Angeles seemed to find some legitimate long-term contributors. They landed DT Kobie Turner and OLB Byron Young in the third round, while Hoecht took a step forward another year removed from transitioning from defensive tackle.

More talent is still needed here, especially because 2024 is the final year of Donald’s contract. There will be no replacing a player like Donald, who’s truly a generational force, but the Rams need to find more options to carry the mantle forward on defense. Edge rusher is also considered a premium position for them where it’s important to be strong and worth dedicating significant resources to improve.

The Rams have a first-round pick for the first time in years, and edge rusher is probably on a short list of positions they’d consider using the pick on. You can also never rule out a trade when it comes to the Rams, so they could explore some of the notable veterans who might be available this offseason.

3 – Wide Receiver

You could also phrase this as “pass catcher” and include tight end alongside receiver here. The over-arching point is the Rams need to keep the cupboard stocked with weapons on offense despite being in good shape on paper heading into 2024. They have WR Tutu Atwell on an expiring deal in 2025, while WR Cooper Kupp is 31 this year and has battled injuries the past two seasons. Tight end is already in rough shape with the rough knee injury to Tyler Higbee in the playoffs potentially jeopardizing his whole 2024 season.

Another way to phrase this — will the Rams have anyone on offense who scares opposing defenses besides WR Puka Nacua in 2025? Right now, that looks iffy. Los Angeles also considers receiver a premium position so I’d expect them to be forward-thinking here.

Other positions worth mentioning: cornerback is a big need and also a premium position for the Rams. However, they’ve had some success patching the roster here with band-aids, which is why I slotted it behind receiver. Rams QB Matthew Stafford is 36 and the guarantees on his contract expire after this season. Quarterback is another position the Rams could be forward-looking about.

One Big Question

How much does the current core have left?

The Rams exceeded expectations in a major way last year, going from a team some people thought was a dark horse to tank for the No. 1 pick to a playoff squad. Stafford and Donald were their usual outstanding selves, and Nacua picked up the slack from another down year by Kupp by turning in an outstanding rookie season. McVay rediscovered his mojo and the Rams played with a chip on their shoulder all year.

Now the team has resources to work with once again, and little guarantee beyond 2024 for the core of Stafford, Donald and Kupp. Donald isn’t under contract beyond this season, is 33 years old and doesn’t have much left to prove in his NFL career. Stafford is 36 and has had injury problems in past seasons. Kupp is 31 and has been banged up for two years straight.

Does that mean a return from the “all-in” Rams to try and make one last Super Bowl run with the trio — with the future of McVay also potentially tied to those three?