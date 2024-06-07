2024 NFL Preseason Dates & Times

The NFL officially announced the 2024 NFL Preseason dates and times on Friday. The exhibition season kicks off Thursday, August 1 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.
2024 PRESEASON WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 1
- Houston vs. Chicago (ESPN/ABC), 8:00
WEEK 1
Thursday, August 8
- Carolina at New England, 7:00
- Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 7:00
Friday, August 9
- Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
- Houston at Pittsburgh, 7:00
- Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:30
Saturday, August 10
- Washington at N.Y. Jets, noon
- Chicago at Buffalo, 1:00
- Las Vegas at Minnesota, 4:00
- Green Bay at Cleveland, 4:25
- Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00
- Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7:00
- San Francsico at Tennessee, 7:00
- Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 7:05
- New Orleans at Arizona, 8:00
Sunday, August 11
- Denver at Indianapolis, 1:00
- Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:30
WEEK 2
Thursday, August 15
- Philadelphia at New England, 7:00
Saturday, August 17
- Atlanta at Baltimore, noon
- Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:00
- N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1:00
- Detroit at Kansas City 4:00
- Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:25
- N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 7:00
- Arizona at Indianapolis, 7:00
- Washington at Miami, 7:00
- Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:00
- Seattle at Tennessee, 7:00
- L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:05
- Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30
- Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:00
Sunday, August 18
- Green Bay at Denver, 8:00
- New Orleans at San Francisco (FOX), 8:00
WEEK 3
Thursday, August 22
- Indianapolis at Cincinnati (Prime Video), 8:00
- Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20
Friday, August 23
- Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00
- Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30
- San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:00
Saturday, August 24
- Carolina at Buffalo, 1:00
- Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:00
- Baltimore at Green Bay, 1:00
- L.A. Rams at Houston, 1:00
- Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:00
- L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:00
- N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
- Cleveland at Seattle, 10:00
Sunday, August 25
- Tennessee at New Orleans, 2:00
- Arizona at Denver (CBS), 4:30
- New England at Washington (NBC), 8:00
