2024 NFL Preseason Dates & Times

The NFL officially announced the 2024 NFL Preseason dates and times on Friday. The exhibition season kicks off Thursday, August 1 with the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears.

2024 PRESEASON WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 1

  • Houston vs. Chicago (ESPN/ABC), 8:00

WEEK 1​

Thursday, August 8

  • Carolina at New England, 7:00
  • Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 7:00

Friday, August 9

  • Atlanta at Miami, 7:00
  • Houston at Pittsburgh, 7:00
  • Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:30

Saturday, August 10

  • Washington at N.Y. Jets, noon
  • Chicago at Buffalo, 1:00
  • Las Vegas at Minnesota, 4:00
  • Green Bay at Cleveland, 4:25
  • Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00
  • Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7:00
  • San Francsico at Tennessee, 7:00
  • Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 7:05
  • New Orleans at Arizona, 8:00

Sunday, August 11

  • Denver at Indianapolis, 1:00
  • Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:30

WEEK 2

Thursday, August 15

  • Philadelphia at New England, 7:00

Saturday, August 17

  • Atlanta at Baltimore, noon
  • Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:00
  • N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1:00
  • Detroit at Kansas City 4:00
  • Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:25
  • N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 7:00
  • Arizona at Indianapolis, 7:00
  • Washington at Miami, 7:00
  • Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:00
  • Seattle at Tennessee, 7:00
  • L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:05
  • Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30
  • Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:00

Sunday, August 18

  • Green Bay at Denver, 8:00
  • New Orleans at San Francisco (FOX), 8:00

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 22

  • Indianapolis at Cincinnati (Prime Video), 8:00
  • Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20

Friday, August 23

  • Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00
  • Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30
  • San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:00

Saturday, August 24

  • Carolina at Buffalo, 1:00
  • Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:00
  • Baltimore at Green Bay, 1:00
  • L.A. Rams at Houston, 1:00
  • Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:00
  • L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:00
  • N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30
  • Cleveland at Seattle, 10:00

Sunday, August 25

  • Tennessee at New Orleans, 2:00
  • Arizona at Denver (CBS), 4:30
  • New England at Washington (NBC), 8:00

