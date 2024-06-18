2024 NFL Training Camp Reporting Dates & Locations

The NFL officially announced the 2024 reporting dates for training camp for all 32 teams on Tuesday.

2024 Training Camp Reporting Dates and Locations

TEAM LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS Arizona Glendale, AZ 23-Jul 23-Jul Atlanta Flowery Branch, GA 24-Jul 24-Jul Baltimore Owings Mills, MD 13-Jul 20-Jul Buffalo Rochester, NY 16-Jul 23-Jul Carolina Charlotte, NC 19-Jul 23-Jul Chicago Lake Forest, IL 16-Jul 19-Jul Cincin​nati Cincinnati, OH 20-Jul 23-Jul Cleveland Berea, OH 22-Jul 23-Jul Dallas Oxnard, CA 24-Jul 24-Jul Denver Englewood, CO 17-Jul 23-Jul Detroit Allen Park, MI 20-Jul 23-Jul Green Bay Green Bay, WI 17-Jul 21-Jul Houston Houston, TX 17-Jul 17-Jul Indianapolis Westfield, IN 24-Jul 24-Jul Jacksonville Jacksonville, FL 19-Jul 23-Jul

Kansas City St. Joseph, MO 16-Jul 20-Jul Las Vegas Costa Mesa, CA 21-Jul 23-Jul L.A. Chargers El Segundo, CA 16-Jul 23-Jul L.A. Rams Los Angeles, CA 23-Jul 23-Jul Miami Miami Gardens, FL 16-Jul 23-Jul Minnesota Eagan, MN 21-Jul 23-Jul New England Foxborough, MA 19-Jul 23-Jul New Orleans Irvine, CA 16-Jul 23-Jul N.Y. Giants East Rutherford, NJ 16-Jul 23-Jul N.Y. Jets Florham Park, NJ 18-Jul 23-Jul Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA 23-Jul 23-Jul Pittsburgh Latrobe, P­A 24-Jul 24-Jul San Francisco Santa Clara, CA 16-Jul 23-Jul Seattle Renton, WA 17-Jul 23-Jul Tampa Bay Tampa, FL 22-Jul 23-Jul Tennessee Nashville, TN 23-Jul 23-Jul Washington Ashburn, VA 18-Jul 23-Jul