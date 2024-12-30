2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 18

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 18 on Tuesday.

AFC

CLINCHED:

Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) – AFC West, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage

Buffalo Bills (13-3) – AFC East, No. 2 seed

Houston Texans (9-7) – AFC South, No. 4 seed

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – playoff berth

Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) – playoff berth

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) – playoff berth

Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-13); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with :

BAL win or tie PIT loss or tie

Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with :

PIT win + BAL loss

Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC

Cincinnati clinches a playoff berth with :

CIN win + DEN loss + MIA loss or tie

Denver Broncos (9-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Denver clinches a playoff berth with :

DEN win or tie MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie

Miami Dolphins (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Miami clinches a playoff berth with :

MIA win + DEN loss

NFC

CLINCHED:

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) – NFC East, No. 2 seed

Los Angeles Rams (10-6) – NFC West

Detroit Lions (13-2 entering Monday Night Football in Week 17) – playoff berth

Green Bay Packers (11-5) – playoff berth

Minnesota Vikings (14-2) – playoff berth

Washington Commanders (11-5) – playoff berth

Detroit Lions (13-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

If Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…

DET win or tie

If Detroit loses to San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…

DET win

Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (13-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Minnesota clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with :

If Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…

MIN win

If Detroit loses to San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…

MIN win or tie

Atlanta Falcons (8-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with :

ATL win + TB loss

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with :

TB win or tie ATL loss or tie