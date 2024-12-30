2024 Playoff Scenarios: Week 18

The NFL announced the official playoff scenarios for Week 18 on Tuesday.
AFC
CLINCHED:
- Kansas City Chiefs (15-1) – AFC West, No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home-field advantage
- Buffalo Bills (13-3) – AFC East, No. 2 seed
- Houston Texans (9-7) – AFC South, No. 4 seed
- Baltimore Ravens (11-5) – playoff berth
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) – playoff berth
- Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) – playoff berth
Baltimore Ravens (11-5) vs. Cleveland Browns (3-13); Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Baltimore clinches AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with:
- BAL win or tie
- PIT loss or tie
Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title and No. 3 seed with:
- PIT win + BAL loss
Cincinnati Bengals (8-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6); Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
Cincinnati clinches a playoff berth with:
- CIN win + DEN loss + MIA loss or tie
Denver Broncos (9-7) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
- DEN win or tie
- MIA loss or tie + CIN loss or tie
Miami Dolphins (8-8) at New York Jets (4-12); Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX
Miami clinches a playoff berth with:
- MIA win + DEN loss
NFC
CLINCHED:
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) – NFC East, No. 2 seed
- Los Angeles Rams (10-6) – NFC West
- Detroit Lions (13-2 entering Monday Night Football in Week 17) – playoff berth
- Green Bay Packers (11-5) – playoff berth
- Minnesota Vikings (14-2) – playoff berth
- Washington Commanders (11-5) – playoff berth
Detroit Lions (13-2) vs. Minnesota Vikings (14-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Detroit clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
If Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
- DET win or tie
If Detroit loses to San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
- DET win
Minnesota Vikings (14-2) at Detroit Lions (13-2); Sunday night, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Minnesota clinches NFC North division title and the NFC’s No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
If Detroit beats San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
- MIN win
If Detroit loses to San Francisco on Monday Night Football in Week 17…
- MIN win or tie
Atlanta Falcons (8-8) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-12); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
- ATL win + TB loss
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-11); Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX
Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:
- TB win or tie
- ATL loss or tie
