$29.9M Of Kyler Murrays’ 2025 Salary Becomes Fully Guaranteed

According to Tom Pelissero, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray now has $29.9 million fully guaranteed for 2025 by being on the roster at 4 pm Eastern today.

Pelissero adds that this money comes in addition to the $35.3 million he is guaranteed from the contract he signed back in July of 2022.

Murray, 26, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after deciding to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona in 2022.

In 2023, Murray appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 1,799 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions to go along with 244 yards rushing and three touchdowns.