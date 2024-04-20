NFC Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

  • Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the 49ers to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.
  • According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill had a pre-draft visit with the 49ers. 

Cardinals

  • Should the Cardinals trade down with the Giants at No. 6 overall, La Canfora says Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr is the name most connected to them at that point.
  • If Harrison Jr is already off the board, La Canfora expects them to go with Washington’s Rome Odunze or LSU’s Malik Nabers in the Giants trade scenario.
  • According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals could be prioritizing left tackle or cornerback if they trade down from number four overall. 
  • According to Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals care more about who will be available at picks they acquire in a trade-down than the total number of picks. 

Rams

  • Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Rams to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.
  • According to Aaron Wilson, Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard had a call with the Rams, as they have shown heavy interest in him. 

