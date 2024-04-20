NFC Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers
- Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the 49ers to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.
- Georgia S Javon Bullard had an official 30 visit with the 49ers. (MLFootball)
- Alabama DE Chris Braswell, Notre Dame OT Blake Fisher, Pittsburgh WR Bub Means and Florida State LB Tatum Bethune had official 30 visits with the 49ers. (Matt Barrows)
- Barrows also lists Washington OT Roger Rosengarten as a prospect of interest and notes OL coach Chris Foerster recently watched a workout of his in Seattle. Rosengarten is training with former 49ers OT Joe Staley.
- USC WR Brenden Rice and Oregon LB Jamal Hill did not end up taking previously scheduled visits with the 49ers, per Barrows.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Oregon LB Jamal Hill had a pre-draft visit with the 49ers.
Cardinals
- Should the Cardinals trade down with the Giants at No. 6 overall, La Canfora says Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr is the name most connected to them at that point.
- If Harrison Jr is already off the board, La Canfora expects them to go with Washington’s Rome Odunze or LSU’s Malik Nabers in the Giants trade scenario.
- According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals could be prioritizing left tackle or cornerback if they trade down from number four overall.
- According to Josh Weinfuss, the Cardinals care more about who will be available at picks they acquire in a trade-down than the total number of picks.
Rams
- Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Rams to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.
- According to Aaron Wilson, Virginia Tech DT Norell Pollard had a call with the Rams, as they have shown heavy interest in him.
