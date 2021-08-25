49ers Activate S Jaquiski Tartt From PUP List

The 49ers announced they have activated S Jaquiski Tartt from the PUP list.
Tartt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.037 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $13 million with San Francisco back in 2018.
Tartt made a base salary of $4.3 million for the 2020 season and had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed on a one-year deal with the 49ers.
In 2020, Tartt appeared in seven games for the 49ers and recorded 29 tackles, one interception and four passes defended.
