49ers Announce 14 Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers officially announced several coaching staff moves on Tuesday for the 2025 season.

Here’s the updated 49ers’ coaching staff:

Colt Anderson – Assistant Special Teams

– Assistant Special Teams Ronald Blair III – Special Teams Quality Control

– Special Teams Quality Control Gus Bradley – Assistant Head Coach of Defense

– Assistant Head Coach of Defense Ray Brown​​​ – Defensive Backs/Cornerback

– Defensive Backs/Cornerback Chris Foerster​​​ – Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line

– Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Joe Graves – Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks

– Offensive Assistant/Quarterbacks Patrick Hagedorn – Chief of Staff, Football

– Chief of Staff, Football Leonard Hankerson – Wide Receivers/Passing Game Specialist

– Wide Receivers/Passing Game Specialist Andrew Hayes-Stoker – Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers

– Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers Klay Kubiak – Offensive Coordinator

– Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi – Quarterbacks

– Quarterbacks Jake Lynch – Defensive Quality Control

– Defensive Quality Control Greg Scruggs – Assistant Defensive Line

– Assistant Defensive Line Jacob Webster – Offensive Quality Control

Kubiak, 36, is the son of former Texans and Broncos HC Gary Kubiak. He began his coaching career at Strake Jesuit College Preparatory in Texas from 2013-2020.

The 49ers brought him onto their coaching staff in 2021 as their defensive quality control coach. He was promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach for the following two years before being named offensive passing game specialist in 2024.

Bradley, 56, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as their linebackers coach. After three years in Tampa Bay, Bradley departed to become the defensive coordinator of the Seahawks.

The Jaguars hired Bradley as their head coach in 2013 and he spent the next four years in Jacksonville before he was fired. The Chargers hired Bradley as their defensive coordinator for the 2017 season and signed him to a three-year extension the following year.

From there, Bradley joined the Colts as their defensive coordinator but was later fired this offseason.

During his four years with the Jaguars, Bradley produced a record of 14-47 (23 percent) and no playoff appearances.

In 2024, the Colts’ defense ranked No. 13 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 25 in fewest passing yards allowed.