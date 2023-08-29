49ers Announce 32 Moves, Finalize Roster

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The San Francisco 49ers announced they made 32 moves to finalize their initial 53-man roster. 

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. DL Austin Bryant
  2. WR Chris Conley
  3. TE Troy Fumagalli
  4. RB Brian Hill
  5. DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
  6. DL T.Y. McGill
  7. RB Jeremy McNichols
  8. WR Anthony Miller
  9. WR Willie Snead IV
  10. DL Alex Barrett
  11. FB Jack Colletto
  12. DL Marlon Davidson
  13. OL Joey Fisher
  14. OL Alfredo Gutierrez
  15. S Myles Hartsfield
  16. OL Keith Ismael
  17. CB D’Shawn Jamison
  18. S Qwuantrezz Knight
  19. OL Corey Luciano
  20. OL Ilm Manning
  21. WR Tay Martin
  22. LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
  23. OL Jason Poe
  24. LB Curtis Robinson
  25. CB Tre Swilling
  26. OL Leroy Watson
  27. WR Isaiah Winstead

The 49ers also placed CB Darrell Luter Jr. on the Physically Unable to Perform list and K Zane Gonzales, S Tayler Hawkins, TE Cameron Latu, and CB A.J. Parker on injured reserve. 

Snead, 30, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018. 

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers and has been on and off of their roster ever since. 

In 2022, Snead appeared in four games but didn’t record any statistics. 

