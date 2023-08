49ers Announce 32 Moves, Finalize Roster

The San Francisco 49ers announced they made 32 moves to finalize their initial 53-man roster.

The #49ers have made the following roster moves for the initial 53-man roster. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 29, 2023

The full list of cuts includes:

The 49ers also placed CB Darrell Luter Jr. on the Physically Unable to Perform list and K Zane Gonzales, S Tayler Hawkins, TE Cameron Latu, and CB A.J. Parker on injured reserve.

Snead, 30, originally signed on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He lasted just a few months in Cleveland before signing on to the Panthers’ practice squad during his rookie season.

He joined the Saints towards the end of the year and would go on to spend three years in New Orleans. From there, Snead signed a two-year offer sheet worth up to $10.4 million with the Ravens in 2018.

Snead finished a one-year, $6 million extension for the 2020 season and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Raiders. However, Las Vegas released him during the season and he caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad, seeing action in a couple of games.

He wound up signing with the 49ers and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2022, Snead appeared in four games but didn’t record any statistics.