49ers Announce Seven Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have designated K Robbie Gould, TE George Kittle and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to return from injured reserve and signed LB Tyrell Adams, LB Christian Elliss, S Will Parks and WR Austin Watkins Jr. to their practice squad.

Here’s the 49ers updated practice squad:

Kittle, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers out of Iowa back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.69 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when he agreed to a new five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers.

In 2021, Kittle has appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded 19 receptions for 227 yards and no touchdowns.

Gould, 38, originally signed on with the Patriots back in 2005 as an undrafted free agent, but he lasted just a few months in New England before joining the Ravens briefly and later joining the Bears.

Gould was in the fourth year of his five-year, $17.925 million contract when he was released by the Bears at the start of the 2016 season. He later signed a one-year deal with the Giants.

The 49ers brought Gould in on a two-year, $4 million contract in 2017. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 when the 49ers franchised him. After a lengthy negotiation, Gould signed a four-year, $19 million extension right before the deadline.

In 2021, Gould has appeared in three games for the 49ers and converted 19 of 23 field goal attempts to go along with all 11 extra-point tries.