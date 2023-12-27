49ers Announce Six Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they officially signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and OL Matt Pryor to one-year deals and waived RB Jeremy McNichols in a corresponding move.
San Francisco also signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and WR Willie Snead IV to the practice squad and designated WR Danny Gray to return from injured reserve.
Joseph-Day, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018. He finished out the final year of his rookie deal before signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Chargers back in March.
Los Angeles opted to waive Joseph-Day last week and he later cleared waivers.
In 2023, Joseph-Day has appeared in 14 games and recorded 31 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.
Pryor, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Eagles out of TCU back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when Philadelphia traded him to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick.
Pryor re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal in 2022 that was worth more than $5 million. He signed a contract with the 49ers back in March before being cut loose earlier this week.
In 2023, Pryor has appeared in 13 games for the 49ers but didn’t make any starts.
