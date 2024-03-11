49ers Asked FB Kyle Juszczyk To Take Pay Cut

Adam Caplan reports that the 49ers have approached FB Kyle Juszczyk about taking a salary reduction for the 2024 season.

Caplan adds the two sides have not reached an agreement on this issue and it remains to be seen if the veteran fullback will agree, as he is currently owed a non-guaranteed $5.75 million base salary for this season along with $400,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Juszczyk, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,460,584 contract with the Ravens before signing a four-year, $21 million contract that included $10.5 million guaranteed with the 49ers in 2017.

He re-signed to a five-year deal worth up to $27 million deal in March of 2021 and is entering the fourth year of the contract.

In 2023, Juszczyk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 14 receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed five times for six yards.

We will have more on Juszczyk as it becomes available.