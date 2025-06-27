49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir Arrested For Resisting An Officer

According to TMZ, 49ers CB Deommodore Lenoir was arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday for resisting a peace officer.

TMZ reports law enforcement approached Lenoir and a man named Marcus Cunningham because of vehicles double-parked and blocking traffic. Officers noticed a gun in Cunningham’s car, leading to him throwing his keys to Lenoir.

Lenoir subsequently refused to hand over the keys, leading to his arrest for resisting an officer.

The cornerback was released from police custody on Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Lenoir, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract when San Francisco re-signed him to a five-year, $92 million extension in November.

In 2024, Lenoir appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 85 tackles, two tackles for loss, two interceptions, nine pass defenses, and one forced fumble.