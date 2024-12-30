49ers Claim CB Tre Avery

Per Tom Pelissero, the 49ers are claiming CB Tre Avery off of waivers from the Titans on Monday.

Avery, 27, went undrafted out of Rutgers back in 2022 after being named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

He caught on with the Titans and made the 53-man roster as a rookie, bouncing on and off the team’s practice squad since.

In 2024, Avery has appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded three tackles.