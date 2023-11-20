49ers Confirm Torn ACL For S Talanoa Hufanga

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan confirmed 49ers S Talanoa Hufanga has torn his ACL, as the team expected, per Matt Barrows.

Shanahan added for what it’s worth Hufanga suffered a “clean” ACL tear and there was no additional damage. That will mean fewer hurdles for Hufanga while he recovers.

Still, given the timing of the injury and the standard 9-12 month rehab timeline for torn ACL’s, this injury will likely impact Hufanga for at least the start of the 2024 season.

Hufanga, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $3.7 million contract.

Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Hufanga appeared in 10 games for the 49ers and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions and three pass defenses