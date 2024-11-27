49ers Considered Viable Landing Spot For Daniel Jones

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers are considered a viable landing spot for former Giants QB Daniel Jones.

Fowler notes the 49ers made a positive impression on Jones and he clearly wants to play for a stable, winning franchise at this point.

Fowler adds he doesn’t get the sense the Raiders are an option, though the presence of Jones’ former QB coach at Duke, Raiders assistant Fred Walker, did make things a little interesting.

Jones has reportedly zeroed in on a preferred destination and will be informing teams soon, per recent reports.

Other interested teams could include the Ravens, Vikings, Lions, 49ers and Dolphins.

Jones, 27, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season. After playing out his deal, he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team in 2023.

In 2024, Jones has appeared in 10 games for the Giants and completed 63.3 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. He’s added 67 rush attempts for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

We will have more on Jones as it becomes available.