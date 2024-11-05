49ers Cut LB Jalen Graham

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers released LB Jalen Graham from their active roster on Tuesday.

Graham, 23, was a seventh-round pick of the 49ers out of Purdue in 2023. He signed a four-year rookie deal through 2026 before being released after training camp in 2024. He then caught on with Washington’s practice squad.

San Francisco signed him to a contract last month.

In 2023, Graham appeared in four games for the 49ers and recorded one total tackle.