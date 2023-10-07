49ers Elevate DE Austin Bryant & CB Kendall Sheffield For Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated DE Austin Bryant and CB Kendall Sheffield to their active roster for Week 5’s game against the Cowboys.

Bryant, 26, was drafted by the Lions in the fourth round out of Clemson in 2019. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.2 million contract.

Bryant signed a one-year contract with the 49ers this past March. However, San Francisco released him coming out of the preseason before signing him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Bryant appeared in nine games and recorded nine total tackles, one tackle for loss, no sacks and one pass deflection.