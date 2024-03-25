49ers GM John Lynch: ‘Nothing’s Going On’ Regarding Potential Brandon Aiyuk Trade

49ers GM John Lunch told reporters at the Owners Meeting on Monday that there have been no trade discussions involving WR Brandon Aiyuk, despite rumors he could be available.

“I promise you nothing’s going on there,” Lynch said, per Nick Wagoner.

Lynch added that they’ve been in contact with Aiyuk and his representatives about a contract extension.

There has been speculation about the Steelers having trade interest in Aiyuk, but Lynch said he and Mike Tomlin joked about them at Michigan’s Pro Day.

Aiyuk is in line for a big-money extension at some point in the near future. San Francisco does have their franchise tag available next year if they need it.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk would be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Aiyuk appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and caught 75 passes for 1,342 yarsd receiving and seven touchdowns.