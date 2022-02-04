49ers Hiring Anthony Lynn As Assistant Head Coach

Adam Schefter reports that the San Francisco 49ers are hiring former Lions OC Anthony Lynn as their assistant head coach.

Schefter says that Lynn is expected to be a key cog in the 49ers’ offense and run game.

Lynn, 53, played six seasons in the NFL for the Broncos and 49ers before taking his first coaching job in 2000 as the Broncos’ special teams assistant. He had brief stints with the Jaguars, Cowboys, Browns and Jets as their running backs coach before he was hired by the Bills in 2015.

Buffalo promoted Lynn to offensive coordinator after firing Greg Roman and he later took over for Rex Ryan towards the end of the 2016 season. The Chargers later hired him as their head coach in 2017 and signed him to a one-year extension last year.

Los Angeles fired Lynn last year. The Lions hired him as their offensive coordinator for the 2021 season but let him go after one year.

During his four years with the Chargers, Lynn led the team to a record of 33-31 (51.6 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.