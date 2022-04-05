49ers Hosting Marcus Johnson & Malik Turner For Visits

According to Doug Kyed, the 49ers are hosting free agent wide receivers Marcus Johnson and Malik Turner for visits this week.

Johnson, 27, wound up signing a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Texas back in 2016. He was on and off of the Eagles’ practice squad before being traded to the Seahawks.

From there, the Seahawks traded Johnson to the Colts at the start of the 2018 season. He returned to the Colts on an exclusive rights contract but Indianapolis declined to tender Johnson as a restricted free agent.

Johnson later returned to the Colts and was added to their active roster before signing with the Titans back in March of 2021.

In 2021, Johnson appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught nine passes for 160 yards receiving (17.8 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Turner, 26, wound up signing on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois back in 2018. He was in the first year of his three-year, $1.71 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason.

Turner bounced on and off of the Seahawks’ active roster for a couple of seasons Seattle opted to tender him an offer as an exclusive rights free agent in 2020 before withdrawing the tender in April. He then signed a contract with the Packers.

The Cowboys claimed him off waivers from Green Bay and re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Turner appeared in 14 games for the Cowboys and recorded 12 receptions for 149 yards (12.4 YPC) and three touchdowns.