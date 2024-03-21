49ers Hosting S Julian Blackmon

Jordan Schultz reports that the 49ers are hosting free agent S Julian Blackmon for a visit on Thursday.

Blackmon visited with the Bills recently, so his market is beginning to pick up.

Blackmon, 25, was a three-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors in 2019. The Colts selected him with the No. 85 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,628,849 rookie contract that included a $926,437 signing bonus and played out the final year of that deal.

In 2023, Blackmon appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 88 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions and eight pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.