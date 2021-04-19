49ers Hosting S Tony Jefferson For Visit This Week

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that free agent S Tony Jefferson is scheduled to visit with the 49ers this week and take part in a workout and physical.

Josina Anderson previously reported that Jefferson was expected to meet with the 49ers at some point and it looks like they were able to finally schedule the visit before the upcoming draft.

Jefferson suffered a torn ACL in October of 2019 and was forced to sit out the entire 2020 season.

For what it’s worth, reports from last year mentioned that the Colts were keeping an eye on Jefferson.

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason last year.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.