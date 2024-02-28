49ers Interview Chiefs DB Coach David Merritt For Defensive Coordinator

According to Mike Garafolo, the 49ers are interviewing Chiefs DB coach David Merritt for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

He joined a list of candidates that also includes:

Former Chargers HC Brandon Staley

49ers nickel coach Nick Sorensen

49ers DB coach Daniel Bullocks

Merritt, 52, got into coaching after a brief playing career in the NFL and NFL Europe. He worked a few college jobs before getting his start in the NFL in 2001 with the Jets.

He migrated crosstown to the Giants and worked his way up from defensive assistant to secondary coach in 2006. He was in the role until 2017 before joining the Cardinals in 2018 as the DB coach.

After just one year, he left for the same position with the Chiefs, where he’s been ever since.