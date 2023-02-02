49ers Interviewed Chris Harris For DC Job

Commanders DBs coach Chris Harris interviewed with the 49ers on Tuesday for their defensive coordinator position, according to Albert Breer.

Breer adds that if Harris doesn’t land the defensive coordinator job, he’s likely to end back up in Tennessee on HC Mike Vrabel‘s staff.

Harris, 40, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2005. He played nine seasons in the NFL before taking his first coaching job with the Bears as their defensive quality control coach in 2013.

After two years in Chicago, Harris was hired as the assistant defensive backs coach for the Chargers. Washington brought him to coach defensive backs for the 2020 season.

Harris accepted a job with Tennessee this offseason as their cornerbacks coach.

We will have more on Harris as it becomes available.