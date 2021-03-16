49ers Making ‘All Hands On Deck’ Effort To Re-Sign LT Trent Williams

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that the 49ers are making an “all hands on deck effort” to re-sign LT Trent Williams.

“Nothing yet but trust me…this is an all hands on deck effort,” a source tells Russini.

Reports have said that Williams is the 49ers’ priority right now, but other teams have been linked to him including the Colts, Bears and Chiefs.

It’s likely going to take over $20 million per year to get Williams under contract.

Williams, 32, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2010. He played out the final year of his five-year, $66 million contract that includes $43.25 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $12.5 million for the 2020 season.

After San Francisco traded for Williams, the expectation was that the two sides would allow the 2020 season to play out before evaluating a potential extension.

In 2020, Williams appeared in 14 games for the 49ers at left tackle, making 14 starts for them. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 1 tackle out of 83 qualifying players.

