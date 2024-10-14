49ers Officially Open Practice Window For WR Ricky Pearsall

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have opened the practice window for first-round WR Ricky Pearsall.

This opens a three-week window for Pearsall to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The rookie has been on the non-football injury list since suffering a gunshot wound to the chest in an attempted robbery a little over a month ago.

Pearsall, 23, was a two-year starter at Florida after transferring from Arizona State following his junior year. The 49ers used the No. 31 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

The No. 31 overall pick signed a four-year, $12,318,582 contract that includes a $5,778,969 signing bonus and will carry a $2,239,742 cap figure for the 2024 season. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

During his five-year college career, Pearsall appeared in 55 games and recorded 159 receptions for 2,420 yards (15.2 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.