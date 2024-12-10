Colts Placed DT Trysten Hill On Practice Squad Injured List

The Indianapolis Colts have placed DT Trysten Hill on the practice squad injured list, per the NFL transaction wire.

The list functions similarly to injured reserve and Hill doesn’t count against the practice squad limit while injured. To take his spot, the Colts signed DT Pheldarius Payne.

Hill, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the second round out of Central Florida in 2019. The Cowboys waived him and the Cardinals later claimed him off of waivers.

Hill played out the final year of his four-year, $4.878 million rookie contract with Arizona and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Browns.

He was among the team’s final roster cuts but was re-signed to the practice squad before being let go from the unit and catching on with the Patriots. He has bounced on and off the team’s practice squad for the past two seasons and is now landing in Indianapolis.

In 2024, Hill has appeared in two games for the Patriots but has not recorded any statistics.