49ers Officially Pick Up WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Fifth-Year Option

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers officially picked up WR Brandon Aiyuk‘s fifth-year option on Friday.

The option is projected to cost the 49ers $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season, but won’t prevent them from negotiating a long-term deal.

Aiyuk, 25, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Aiyuk signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Aiyuk appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 78 receptions on 115 targets for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns.