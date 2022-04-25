49ers Pick Up DE Nick Bosa’s Fifth-Year Option

On Monday, 49ers GM John Lynch announced that they’ve officially exercised DE Nick Bosa‘s fifth-year option for the 2023 season.

Lynch added that they’re going to do “everything we can” to sign Bosa long-term.

“We’re going to do everything we can to keep him part of the organization. He’s a foundational player, just like Deebo,” Lynch said, per Cam Inman.

The fifth-year option is projected to cost the 49ers $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Bosa, 24, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

In 2021, Bosa appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 52 tackles, 15.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and a pass deflection.