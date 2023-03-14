49ers Picked Up Around $10M Of Cap Space By Reworking CB Charvarius Ward’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the 49ers recently reworked the contract of DB Charvarius Ward and created nearly $10 million of cap space for the 2023 season.

Ward, 26, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs last year on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

In 2022, Ward appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 87 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble, a recovery and 11 pass defenses.