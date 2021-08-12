49ers Place S Tony Jefferson On IR, Sign Two

The San Francisco 49ers announced Thursday that they’ve signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes to one-year deals and placed S Tony Jefferson on injured reserve.

The 49ers also waived DL Davin Bellamy.

Jefferson, 29, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract in Arizona before signing a four-year, $34 million contract that included $19 million guaranteed with the Ravens in 2017.

Jefferson was set to make a base salary of $7 million for the 2020 season when the Ravens released him during the offseason. The 49ers signed him to a contract this past June.

In 2019, Jefferson appeared in five games for the Ravens and recorded 21 tackles, no interceptions and three pass defenses.

Clinton-Dix, 28, was taken with the No. 21 overall pick by the Packers back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,338,501 contract when the Packers picked up his fifth-year option.

Green Bay later traded Clinton-Dix to Washington in 2018 for a fourth-round pick. He wound up signing a one-year contract with the Bears in 2019.

The Cowboys opted to sign Clinton-Dix to a one-year, $4 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed last year only to release him at the start of the season. He ultimately sat out the season.

For his career, Clinton-Dix has appeared in 96 games for the Packers, Washington and the Bears and recorded 517 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 interceptions, a defensive touchdown, four forced fumbles, four recoveries and 33 passes defended over the course of six seasons.

Vanderdoes, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2017. Vanderdoes was in the third year of his four-year, $3.261 million contract when he was placed on injured reserve and later released by the Raiders.

Vanderdoes caught on with the Texans practice squad and was later promoted to the active roster. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic and was cut by Houston this offseason.

Vanderdoes most recently worked out with the Bills back in May.

In 2019, Vanderdoes appeared in three games for the Texans and recorded eight tackles and no sacks.